As Agilysys (AGYS) Shares Rose, Mak Capital One Has Raised Stake by $7.07 Million; Copeland Capital Management Upped Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stake by $6.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 109,887 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 64,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 366,270 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.43M, up from 301,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 110,652 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco accumulated 0% or 160,330 shares. Mutual Of America Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 4,192 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 17,419 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Street Corp owns 516,948 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested in 32,420 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 29,916 shares. Renaissance Technologies reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 335,677 were accumulated by G2 Investment Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc invested in 468 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 27,334 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 21 sales for $9.06 million activity. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31. Kingsley Jebaseelan had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,180 on Monday, September 9.

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $210.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Investment Mgmt accumulated 9,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 5,272 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,449 shares. Cortina Asset Lc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 109,799 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 46,077 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 9,072 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 44,834 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 9,583 shares. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 6,927 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 1,127 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 25,703 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company invested in 1,457 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Calavo Growers’ Earnings Stabilize in the First Quarter – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Avocado grower Calavo Growers’ stock set to rally after profit, sales rise above expectations – MarketWatch” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Calavo Growers Capitalizes on Healthy Volumes – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Calavo (CVGW) Now – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calavo Growers: The Consumption Of Avocados Outpaces The Growth In Population – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 103,347 shares to 319,119 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 66,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,158 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX).