As Agilysys (AGYS) Shares Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Ruffer Llp Has Lifted Its Position by $602,990

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 86,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 202,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 116,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 73,309 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.16M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.14 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0.54% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Lord Abbett & Ltd has 191,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Archon Management Limited Liability holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 634,080 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 210,870 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Art Advisors Lc has 10,623 shares. 28 were reported by Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 50,931 shares. Sei Invs Co has 42,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 29,916 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 21,350 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 13,122 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. Kingsley Jebaseelan bought $51,180 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 239,213 shares to 132,660 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 37,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,424 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 35,546 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 2.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.