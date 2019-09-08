As Agilysys (AGYS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 82,837 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 101,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 107,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,635 shares to 21,180 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 23 insider sales for $9.87 million activity. Shares for $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 14,531 shares to 373,737 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 45,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock 2022 Gbl Incm Opp.