As Agilysys (AGYS) Share Value Rose, Holder Mak Capital One Cut Position by $67.46 Million; Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $2.99 Million as Share Price Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 49,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.43 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 3.87 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 328,435 shares traded or 174.27% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 22,458 shares. G2 Invest Prtn Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2.03% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 80,049 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 12,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 49,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 7,914 shares. Sei Invs Comm invested in 36,181 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 11,473 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,947 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. State Street Corporation owns 451,740 shares. Pnc Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 397 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Accuvest invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Panagora Asset holds 2.03M shares. Hap Trading Limited Co invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Federated Pa has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Narwhal reported 10,905 shares. Dana Investment Advisors accumulated 7,263 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 38,933 are owned by Brown Advisory. Westpac Banking reported 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Lenox Wealth Management Inc accumulated 75 shares. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 7,029 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.04% stake. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). First Republic Inv Management reported 168,935 shares. Regions Corp has 9,926 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.