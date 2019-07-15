As Agilysys (AGYS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $19.18 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 766.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 81,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,875 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $233.62. About 859,869 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 65,726 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Tuesday, February 5.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 615,752 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,834 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 31,720 shares. Blackrock holds 2.52 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 45,531 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 36,181 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 80,049 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Management holds 116,004 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mak Capital One Limited Liability holds 24.59% or 2.07M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1.72M shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 368,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 70 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regis Corp/Mn (NYSE:RGS) by 20,825 shares to 96,848 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,550 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 11,434 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 127,314 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 88 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 2,118 shares. Ferguson Wellman accumulated 1,044 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Prtn Llc. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 14,075 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.4% or 9,300 shares. Ghp Advsr owns 1,243 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.90M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 145,270 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.94% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability reported 148,560 shares stake. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.76% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio.