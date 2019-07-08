As Agilysys (AGYS) Share Price Rose, Mak Capital One Trimmed Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Maintains Position in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 172,128 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 21,921 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp reported 214 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ameriprise Fincl holds 293,289 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.04% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 60,251 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 54,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.25M shares. 208,950 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 17 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 587,830 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 39,752 shares. 12,843 were accumulated by Hap Trading Llc. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 27,784 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 225,843 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 199,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,100 shares, and cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 21 selling transactions for $9.68 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.