As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Value Rose, Mak Capital One Cut Its Stake by $60.39 Million; Union Bankshares Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 9,334 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 2.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 4,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 5,949 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 17,520 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 45,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 199,992 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 384 shares. Hcsf Mgmt Lc invested in 630,757 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 70 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 154,176 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,507 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 6,834 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 25,955 are held by Albert D Mason. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 49,720 shares. Ajo LP holds 12,667 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 22 selling transactions for $9.94 million activity. 20,000 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares with value of $367,977 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,903 shares to 111,159 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,382 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Co stated it has 45,054 shares. South State Corp has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gideon Advsr Inc reported 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 34.27M are held by Intl Investors. Enterprise Fincl Ser stated it has 5,895 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania reported 11,558 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers Trust has 7,225 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 8,289 shares. Citizens Northern accumulated 4,193 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.42% or 2.58 million shares in its portfolio. Fil stated it has 39,605 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.