As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, Mak Capital One Trimmed Holding; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Csat Investment Advisory Lp

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 61,335 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,933 shares to 24,323 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 63,243 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Skylands Ltd Llc has 317,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited holds 994,415 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. 6,733 were accumulated by Elkhorn Prns Lp. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 123,147 shares or 6.3% of all its holdings. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 17,036 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 5,773 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 2.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.84M shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.27 million shares or 14.07% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.7% or 177,539 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,016 shares. Berkshire Money Management Inc owns 5,212 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited owns 1,455 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset invested in 10,518 shares or 0.85% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 505 shares. Punch Associate Investment Management Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 448,310 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 17,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mak Cap One Ltd Liability Com holds 24.59% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 2.07 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 84,003 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 212,618 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 20,064 shares. Ack Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Earnest Prtnrs Llc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 263,350 are held by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Geode Cap reported 271,547 shares stake. Blackrock owns 2.52M shares. 14,350 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Hcsf Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 630,757 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490 on Wednesday, July 31.