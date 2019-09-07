As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, Mak Capital One Lowered Its Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lowered Its Tenaris S A (TS) Holding by $30.44 Million as Shares Declined

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 82,837 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 4.26 million shares traded or 74.05% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 23 insider sales for $9.87 million activity. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $251,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $55.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TS’s profit will be $194.61M for 16.50 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

