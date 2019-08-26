As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.35 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Regent Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 8,423 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 11,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 71,556 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,888 are held by Confluence Wealth Ltd Company. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,757 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Capital Int Invsts invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pettyjohn Wood And White has 2.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 62,678 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,444 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,383 shares. Argi Invest Limited Com holds 16,490 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 183,667 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,985 shares. 26,191 were reported by Greystone Managed Invests. Saratoga Research Investment Mngmt has 2.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 288,382 shares. Pettee Invsts accumulated 2.42% or 31,265 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 93,932 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,631 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,305 shares to 61,911 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 30,103 shares. Amer Interest Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 22,272 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 271,547 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com owns 9,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 31,720 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Eam Invsts Ltd Llc reported 119,993 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 67,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Parkside Finance State Bank Tru reported 28 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 7,914 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 36,075 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 14,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $270,490 on Wednesday, July 31.