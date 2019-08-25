As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mak Capital One Has Lowered Position; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 96,809 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 25,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 311,284 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.64 million, up from 286,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 was made by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 6,293 shares to 267,889 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 129,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,301 shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).