As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, Hcsf Management Boosted Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $6.40 Million as Share Price Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 400,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 270,999 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43 million, down from 671,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 3.89M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 174,750 shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Inv Prns Limited Liability Com reported 335,677 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 27,334 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Northern Trust invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 202,734 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 595,252 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0% stake. 29,216 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Aperio Grp Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,732 shares in its portfolio. 125,687 were accumulated by Utd Fire Gru. Principal Group holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 141,327 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 4,192 shares.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $9.06 million activity. Kingsley Jebaseelan bought 2,000 shares worth $51,180. $251,300 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

