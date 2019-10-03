As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped by $507,465 Its Stake; Wells Fargo & Company Position in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Raised by $8.11 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 24,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 335,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, up from 311,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 33,980 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 73,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 777,602 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.60M, up from 703,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 73,490 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition

Since April 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $8.81 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC also sold $538,718 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Monday, May 13. $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,825 shares in its portfolio. 226,280 were reported by Northern Tru. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 34,091 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1.70 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 29,300 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 29,916 shares. Parkside Fin Bank has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 42,912 are owned by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Bancorp Of America De holds 14,458 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 12,338 shares. 12,250 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. State Street reported 516,948 shares.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Agilysys, Inc.: Major Stock Breakout Could Be on the Horizon if This Happens – Profit Confidential” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys Announces Senior Management Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: October 26, 2016.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,813 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 61,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Net Income, and EPS for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Cabot’s Acquisition Of KMG Chemicals A Good Deal For Shareholders? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.