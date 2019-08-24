As Agilent Technologies Com (A) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Lowered Its Position by $2.08 Million; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Com (A) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 165,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 191,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 41,465 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 54,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.33M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 3,231 shares or 0% of the stock. 542 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Laffer invested in 33,784 shares. James Inv Research has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.07% or 351,329 shares. 63,908 are held by Systematic Fincl Lp. Capital Advsrs Ok reported 4,070 shares. 51,328 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Moors And Cabot reported 3,822 shares. Bokf Na owns 60,349 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cardinal Cap holds 1.44% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 62,602 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.11% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rbf Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,600 shares to 94,559 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Com (NYSE:BKD) by 537,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,083 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 7,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 4,205 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 17,964 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Lc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 39,000 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt holds 163,160 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Burns J W Com Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 15,761 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 0.4% or 50,714 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communications has 0.76% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 18.03 million shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 6,974 shares. Ent Finance Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 2,723 shares. Smith Graham Com Inv Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 161,030 shares. Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 35,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Highland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 155,265 shares. Motco reported 0% stake.