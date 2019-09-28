As Agilent Technologies Com (A) Stock Price Declined, Harvey Investment Co Has Raised Its Holding; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $19.00 Million as Shares Rose

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.65M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 01/05/2018 – GM TOTAL APRIL SALES EST. ‘DOWN SLIGHTLY’ Y/Y: COX AUTOMOTIVE; 03/04/2018 – General Motors has decided to report U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month; 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS; 14/03/2018 – S.Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 18/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Warren/Trumbull Potential Number Affected- General Motors LLC – 06/18/2018; 26/04/2018 – General Motors top estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 38,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 147,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 108,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 1.46M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covetrus Inc by 420,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE:ECL) by 28,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,631 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).