As Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Stock Declined, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Holding; As Cms Energy (CMS) Share Price Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Raised Holding by $441,237

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 1.60M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 7,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 72,106 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 64,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 1.66M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Weste: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZING NEW AUTHORITY PERMITTING PART D SPONSORS TO REQUIRE ADDICTION/OVERUSE RISK BENEFICIARIES TO USE ONLY SELECTED PHARMACIES FOR OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS; 29/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: PORR AG: Publication pursuant to sec 2 of the Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung); 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 05/03/2018 DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Finalizes Policy Changes and Updates for Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Benefit Program for Contract Yea

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 12,316 shares to 408,801 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 6,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,149 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.12% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.3% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Hartford has invested 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moneta Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,886 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 10,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 3.78 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Com has 0.02% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 1.60M were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 133,023 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. 4,903 were reported by Raymond James Na. Mackay Shields Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 83,805 shares. Dean Inv Assoc reported 19,762 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Ally Financial’s (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price Gain of 77% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Jumei International Holding (NYSE:JMEI), The Stock That Tanked 91% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 46,794 shares to 126,868 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 265,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 849,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Stanley invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Robecosam Ag stated it has 4.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.2% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 627,643 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Voloridge Investment Management Lc accumulated 21,410 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 7,496 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Asset Management One Ltd has 168,400 shares. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Montgomery Invest Management owns 6,404 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 18 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rampart Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 10,480 shares. Bartlett And Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 100 shares.