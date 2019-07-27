As Agilent Technologies (A) Valuation Declined, Verition Fund Management Boosted Stake by $1.55 Million; Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Boosted Its Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $2.12 Million as Stock Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 143.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 29,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,295 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 99,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. Grau Dominique sold $685,454 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Tuesday, February 12.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 27,063 shares to 40,817 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 69,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,588 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 27,063 shares to 40,817 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 69,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,588 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,206 shares to 98,953 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,707 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.