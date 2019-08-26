As Agilent Technologies (A) Valuation Declined, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Upped Stake; Celgene (CELG) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Cut Position by $1.45 Million as Stock Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 10,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 59,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 48,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.99M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,174 shares to 68,920 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 43,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,739 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,174 shares to 68,920 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 43,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,739 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

