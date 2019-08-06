As Agilent Technologies (A) Valuation Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Holding by $28.52 Million; Joho Capital Maintains Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL)

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 1.49M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $179.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,843 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability. Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc invested in 11,386 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 1,655 shares. Sarasin And Ltd Liability Partnership owns 39,312 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.06% or 39,422 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 101,629 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 543 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 14.51M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 0.22% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cleararc Cap accumulated 3,355 shares. 1,751 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 24,639 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

