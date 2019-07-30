As Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Value Declined, Cantillon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Axt (AXTI) Holding Boosted by Raging Capital Management Llc

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.52 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 1.38M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 87,214 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 20.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI)

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,950 shares to 140,500 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold AXTI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.96 million shares or 5.68% more from 21.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 303,896 are owned by Ancora Advisors. Raging Cap Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 714,108 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 201,211 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd owns 132,400 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 54,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 376,011 are held by Perritt Mngmt Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 78,956 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 110,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 241,906 shares. 27,603 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Essex Mgmt Communications Lc has 0.19% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Zebra Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,907 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 21,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 293,106 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hoplite Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 2.58% or 268,618 shares. Montag A And Associate reported 39,809 shares stake. Optimum Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 530 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 915 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.01% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company accumulated 265,645 shares. 696,594 were accumulated by Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Cambiar Limited Liability holds 0.77% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 400,037 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 29,497 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 158 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 32,419 shares.

