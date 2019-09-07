As Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Price Declined, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Raised Holding; Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 34,882 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 23,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04M shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.37M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 140,203 shares. American Natl Insurance Tx invested in 77,150 shares. Stifel Financial reported 52,819 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 6,686 shares. Augustine Asset accumulated 3.09% or 48,963 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 6,323 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 0.02% or 292,165 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.72% or 232,757 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 5,273 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Commercial Bank has 0.31% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 296,367 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.17 million for 30.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Inc owns 12,349 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Management reported 0.08% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 158 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Llc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,768 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 83,719 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advsr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,994 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,315 shares. Elm Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 3,233 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 3.46% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.04 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 169,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 16,800 shares. Strs Ohio owns 21,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.