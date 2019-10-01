As Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Price Declined, Oppenheimer Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.10 Million; Bristol John W & Company Cut Nike (NKE) Stake as Share Price Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 12,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.32M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 4.41 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 91.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 14,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100,000, down from 16,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 1.02M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14M for 21.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3% or 4.50M shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 10,480 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Reilly Financial Limited has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 239 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp reported 47,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 60,939 shares in its portfolio. 442,303 were reported by National Pension. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 27,500 shares. Sterling Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 113,740 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,073 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.07% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. 274,015 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Fdx Advsr holds 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 5,175 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 200 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 7,555 shares to 39,613 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.89% or 300,396 shares in its portfolio. 5,540 are held by Cape Ann Retail Bank. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20,504 shares. Mcgowan Asset reported 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 435,389 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Callahan Llc holds 1.56% or 103,570 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 1.25% or 1.14M shares. Amer Century has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 9,541 were accumulated by Peak Asset Mngmt Lc. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 1.6% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 418,490 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blair William And Il holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 334,505 shares.

