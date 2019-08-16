As Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Price Declined, Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased by $620,960 Its Stake; Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 45.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 30,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 55,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 21,793 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 29,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.09M shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 74,166 shares to 96,392 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 73,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Is Right: Itâ€™s Time to Buy Micron Stock Again – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Micron Technology Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, MU, MLM – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc stated it has 25,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc owns 181,613 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 27,105 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 37,574 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life. At Comml Bank has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 45,757 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 229,144 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Lc reported 0.68% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 5,393 shares. Pitcairn reported 27,038 shares stake. Central Asset Invests & Mngmt Hldgs (Hk) Limited owns 11.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 95,920 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackenzie holds 117,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 1.27M shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 0.19% or 77,660 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 22,060 shares to 372,238 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).