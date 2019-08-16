As Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed by $28.52 Million Its Stake; Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stake by $9.55 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 214,095 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57B market cap company. The stock increased 6.10% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 6.59M shares traded or 138.07% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).