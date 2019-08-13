As Agilent Technologies (A) Shares Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed Holding; Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Position by $437,000

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,986 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 57,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 1.71M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 1.46 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 23.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.