As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut by $453,520 Its Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Its Holding by $596,708

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 5,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,091 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 16,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 8.60M shares traded or 118.67% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 104,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.85 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Management owns 7,674 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 93,576 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Co holds 4,675 shares. Registered Inv Advisor Inc accumulated 0.26% or 4,631 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 45,129 shares. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kj Harrison Prtn reported 15,200 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Citigroup owns 908,076 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Limited has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,125 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Srb Corporation holds 7,673 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 19,153 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 68,615 shares to 102,076 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 24,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,011 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,821 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Utah Retirement invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 367,455 shares stake. Financial Pro holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 7 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 8,497 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 131 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% or 283 shares. Blackrock accumulated 24.96M shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 2,710 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,473 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 4,866 shares to 57,968 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51 million for 24.21 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31M.