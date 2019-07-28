As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $21.79 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stake in Imax (IMAX)

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 168,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, up from 634,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 396,021 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59M, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Mgmt Co Ca stated it has 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Endurant Cap Lp invested in 0.4% or 12,583 shares. Hahn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 433,913 shares. 254,393 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 15,054 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 45,223 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 19,149 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc stated it has 13,228 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 6,250 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 2.14 million were reported by Pictet Asset Management. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 8,518 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 38,378 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd Co reported 132,500 shares stake.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “CNBCâ€™s Pete And Jon Najarian On Their New NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF: â€˜Itâ€™s Going To Be A $1-Billion ETFâ€™ – Forbes” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agilent: An Excellent Company At Average Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Grau Dominique sold $685,454 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 8,902 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 24.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.