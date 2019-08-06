As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Raised by $743,120 Its Holding; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Chegg (CHGG) Holding by $9.69 Million; Market Value Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.84M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 847,709 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 75.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 9,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 21,669 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 12,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 1.67 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 1.96M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma accumulated 444,315 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 30 shares. Parkwood Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Century Incorporated has 238,616 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 764,672 shares. Axa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, D E Shaw And Communication Inc has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 9,861 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 11.89 million are owned by Vanguard Incorporated. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 70,509 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman Com LP invested in 94,087 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96M shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,202 shares to 15,302 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,194 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 542 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Llc stated it has 80,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 740 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 311 shares in its portfolio. 3,150 are held by Skylands Ltd. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 103,883 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 80,640 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca reported 4,997 shares stake. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 60,349 shares. Twin Cap reported 134,670 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Korea Investment reported 290,844 shares. Bluespruce Investments LP has invested 5.59% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 0.04% or 577,221 shares. 2,175 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain.