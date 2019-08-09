As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $4.12 Million; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Share Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.87 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 133,148 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 392.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 51,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 64,604 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 13,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 839,365 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 22,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 330 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.27% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The Maryland-based Sol Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 79,752 shares. New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.12% or 278,857 shares. Morgan Stanley has 787,564 shares. Montgomery Investment Management holds 6,404 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.5% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 2,692 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 265,645 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 536,763 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 1,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “J.C. Penney receives non-compliance letter from NYSE – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “High-speed traders are angry over planned NYSE antennas designed to shave milliseconds off trades – Business Insider” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,598 shares to 2,102 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 46,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,051 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $70.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74M for 8.05 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. 3,500 shares valued at $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 1.83% or 38,562 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 6,220 shares. 88,382 were reported by First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership. Marshall Wace Llp reported 5,183 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 58,249 shares. Amp owns 13,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Serv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2,306 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 32,952 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 133,850 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 14,145 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 47,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,818 were accumulated by Citigroup. Pnc Financial Service Gp reported 12,573 shares stake.