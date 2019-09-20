As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined, Beaconlight Capital Has Boosted by $5.02 Million Its Holding; Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $8.85 Million as Stock Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 67,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 275,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, up from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 2.10M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 16,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 474,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.67 million, down from 490,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $532.44. About 449,840 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 157,026 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $330.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Lc reported 1,669 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 189,480 shares. Private Tru Company Na has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc Markets accumulated 0.11% or 26,380 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 387 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Lc has 19,592 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company holds 83 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors owns 1,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 10,103 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.01% or 468 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi stated it has 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Comm Ma has invested 0.72% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.32 million for 56.40 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

