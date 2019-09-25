As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $763,310; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $28.38 Million as Market Value Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88M, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,354 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 21,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 4.19 million shares traded or 57.67% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 143,907 shares to 326,474 shares, valued at $213.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Financial Services has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Franklin Resources holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 940,562 shares. Ion Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 243,676 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 68,359 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 106,829 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 12,041 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 6.68 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Creative Planning reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 6,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.3% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 16,232 were reported by Essex Inv Co Lc.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 71,521 shares to 256,276 shares, valued at $35.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.08 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

