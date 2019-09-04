As Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined, Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $21.79 Million; Sandhill Capital Partners Position In Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Was Boosted

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 764,607 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.14M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bahl Gaynor stated it has 4,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hendley & Co stated it has 25,574 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,707 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 21,259 shares. 59,394 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Guyasuta Invest has 1,710 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 36,384 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,935 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 324,532 shares. Moreover, Advisors Management Lc has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 23,178 shares. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability reported 21,736 shares. Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OMCL, NGHC, IFF and NTAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates International Flavors & Fragrances – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14M for 20.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,583 shares to 24,627 shares, valued at $28.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.