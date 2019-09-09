As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Loeb Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $16.08 Million; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Its Carmax (KMX) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 475,061 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.27 million, down from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 1.84M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $254.79M for 21.48 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8.44M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 15,899 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 8,140 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Verition Fund has 32,791 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 364,696 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited has 7,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 26,593 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al has invested 0.39% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advisory Networks Limited accumulated 7,927 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 371 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Com holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 55,798 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 5,543 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.26 million for 16.26 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Check Management Ca accumulated 834,619 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,500 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Citigroup holds 94,222 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.06% or 7,287 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Johnson Fin Inc owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.72 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hartford Inv Mngmt Communication reported 18,049 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Swiss State Bank holds 0.04% or 583,100 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 23,341 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 17,679 shares to 21,623 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).