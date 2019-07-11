As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined, Cipher Capital LP Cut by $616,720 Its Position; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Valuation Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $347,490

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 7,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 88,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 133,519 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,721 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $146.84. About 60,702 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. 18,651 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares with value of $2.57M were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 150,718 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,189 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cls Invests Llc invested in 0% or 723 shares. Brown Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,849 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Management reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,877 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 2,111 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,899 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,510 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,550 shares. Private Tru Communication Na reported 6,914 shares. Smithbridge Asset De holds 4,860 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,897 shares. Mufg Americas owns 3,263 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.27M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton reported 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Thomas White Intll Limited owns 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 7,200 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has 0.28% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 379,583 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gradient Llc holds 192 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hl Limited Liability owns 52,537 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 2,175 shares stake. Texas-based King Luther Corp has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 16,255 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ent reported 0% stake. Kepos LP owns 32,222 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 147,894 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

