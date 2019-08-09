As Agilent Tech (A) Stock Price Declined, Hl Financial Services Upped Its Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Stake by $5.07 Million; Market Value Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Agilent Tech Inc (A) by 533.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 44,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 52,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 8,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Agilent Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1090.88. About 82,155 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Capital holds 3.03% or 62,924 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 32,791 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 787,564 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 334 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,931 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa accumulated 0.09% or 128,091 shares. Zeke Limited reported 6,416 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.31% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 39,914 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). South State Corporation has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 104,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 47,306 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) by 6,313 shares to 27,219 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 28,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,480 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.43% or 548,613 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 36,006 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Allstate holds 2,074 shares. Legacy Private stated it has 262 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 374 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,175 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 165 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.89% or 1,757 shares. 2,780 were accumulated by Psagot House Limited. Guggenheim Cap accumulated 2,881 shares. 2,000 are owned by Piedmont. Everence Management accumulated 469 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $536.17M for 12.54 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.