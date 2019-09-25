As Agco Corp. (AGCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Trimmed by $752,983 Its Stake; Grandfield & Dodd Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $601,198

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 23,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 544,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, up from 521,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 526,393 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 47,684 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 57,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 59,356 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hagen to represent Weyerhaeuser at Raymond James 15th Annual North American Equities Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5,432 shares to 16,361 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76 million for 23.35 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

