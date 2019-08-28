As Agco (AGCO) Valuation Rose, Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $5.27 Million; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Position by $469,906; Market Value Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 313,618 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Agco Corporation (AGCO) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 76,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 2.72 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.00 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Agco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 19,521 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,888 shares to 84,141 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16.66M shares. Motco owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,128 shares. Girard Ptnrs stated it has 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 9,652 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) stated it has 1.85% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York-based Capstone Advisors has invested 0.4% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ghp Investment Advisors Inc owns 5,970 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.06M shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17,750 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 295,000 shares. Page Arthur B reported 9,203 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 3,220 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.09% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.16M shares stake.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc. by 287,967 shares to 11,014 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,447 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

