As Agco (AGCO) Stock Rose, Holder Amg Funds Decreased Holding; Biogen (BIIB) Holding Raised by Kepos Capital Lp

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 4,544 shares as the company's stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 10,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 14,640 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,097 shares as the company's stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 25,761 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 20,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $221.53. About 221,920 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance" published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 50,709 shares to 52,745 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 82,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,861 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Berkshire Asset Ltd Co Pa owns 2,012 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 39,386 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Company Inc reported 894 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 137,952 shares. 47,088 are held by Cibc Corporation. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.04% or 800 shares. Hexavest Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). American Century Incorporated holds 0.39% or 1.64 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 80,953 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic holds 10,000 shares. Bender Robert accumulated 9,342 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Leuthold Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pennsylvania-based Sageworth has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Putnam Invests Limited Co holds 210,087 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.