As Agco (AGCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Its Holding; Seagate Technolo (STX) Shareholder Alps Advisors Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 51,511 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 41,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 377,576 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technolo (STX) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 225,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 811,698 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 2.93M shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,437 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management Corp. Parkside Bankshares owns 127 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 6,812 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,671 shares. 19.73 million are owned by Blackrock. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 200 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Atria Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Windward Management Ca holds 0.3% or 49,569 shares. Mason Street Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Street Corporation reported 0.04% stake. New York-based Gotham Asset has invested 0.32% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dupont Corporation holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 2,717 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (XLU) by 9,819 shares to 240,381 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 3,990 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 90,581 shares. 134,540 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 108,348 shares. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 54,400 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 5,349 were reported by Landscape Capital Llc. 54,968 were accumulated by Northpointe Capital Lc. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 5.88M shares. Colony Grp Limited has 30,662 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kames Cap Public Lc has 0.05% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Amp Cap Limited owns 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 9,900 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 144,187 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 83,664 shares.