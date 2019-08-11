As Agco (AGCO) Stock Price Rose, Mackay Shields Has Increased Its Holding by $9.41 Million; As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bridger Management Has Trimmed Holding by $613,445

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 51,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 56,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 866,670 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 79.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 136,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 307,471 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.38M, up from 171,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 573,155 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72,940 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.57% or 46,855 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,880 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Korea Inv has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Amer Century Companies accumulated 0.01% or 110,409 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 18,679 shares. 3,310 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 79,199 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 46,605 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 13,600 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 53,795 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 37,270 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DexCom Is Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DexCom Q2 top line up 39%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is DexCom’s (NASDAQ:DXCM) 232% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Faces Further Delay, Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Passes FDA Muster – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AGCO to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Agf Invs America Incorporated reported 57,463 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 17,200 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Axa stated it has 0.06% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,727 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 9,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt owns 324,274 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. 351,838 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 2,976 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $214,500 was made by Smith Lucinda B on Wednesday, February 13.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 40,375 shares to 253,074 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 29,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,171 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).