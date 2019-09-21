As Agco (AGCO) Share Price Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $332,409; Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $202.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 28,618 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 32,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 1.01M shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819.28M, down from 7.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 3,378 shares to 5,080 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $62.54 million for 23.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 74,259 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. One Capital Management Lc stated it has 3,500 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 25 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 12,332 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 20,000 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 45,000 shares. Eam Investors Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Blackrock holds 6.08 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,390 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Strs Ohio accumulated 5,792 shares. Price Mngmt owns 32,378 shares for 5.82% of their portfolio. 21,108 were reported by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 4,854 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,222 shares.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 28.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,618 shares to 201,849 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Preview: Managing Costs Will Be Crucial – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,459 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Amp Capital Investors holds 0.1% or 128,174 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 29,289 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 6,828 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 253,667 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.07% or 140,000 shares. 54,820 are held by Finemark Retail Bank Trust. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 181,042 shares. Scholtz And Communication Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.12% or 47,055 shares. Coho Prns owns 1.61M shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 13,848 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc stated it has 684,196 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 60,235 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.