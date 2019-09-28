As Agco (AGCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Trimmed by $3.08 Million Its Position; Reinhart Partners Has Raised Holding in Alexander & Baldwin In Com (ALEX) by $1.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 40,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 150,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66 million, down from 190,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 492,084 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin In Com (ALEX) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 59,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 367,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49M, up from 307,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 138,987 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.75M for 23.51 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Next Fin Gp has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Omers Administration invested in 34,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Llc reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.36% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 28,618 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 514,592 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 28 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 11,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 3,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset has 2.72 million shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,977 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 123,963 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 88,856 shares to 383,628 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 87,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc Com by 458,301 shares to 940,641 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,476 shares, and cut its stake in Masco (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alexander & Baldwin buys new Kapolei warehouse building from Avalon for $26.5M – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vivint Smart Home and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MOSC) Announce Merger Agreement, Creating a Leading Smart Home Public Company – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A&B buys land beneath Hawaii Home Depot store for $42M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seadrill Partners Units Leave NYSE, But The Story Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 10,394 shares. Ameriprise reported 356,186 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.01% or 128,363 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0% or 6,747 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth holds 16,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited reported 404 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Lp, California-based fund reported 513,045 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd stated it has 93,326 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 12,408 are owned by Jefferies Gru Ltd. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Brandes Inv Prns LP owns 10,458 shares. The Hawaii-based Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.25% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 260 shares.