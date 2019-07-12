As Agco (AGCO) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $2.41 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $673,728

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 34,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,003 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 263,750 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,824 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.17M, down from 293,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 388,590 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital LP holds 3,450 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sit Invest Assocs stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fjarde Ap reported 97,391 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 247,939 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp owns 0.9% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,119 shares. Accredited Investors Inc invested in 2,099 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 530 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,238 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 234,877 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 528 shares. North Star Investment Management accumulated 405 shares. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $409.36M for 35.23 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 177,575 shares to 271,875 shares, valued at $34.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. The insider COLLAR GARY L sold $322,215.