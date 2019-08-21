As Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lifted Position; Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Suntrust Banks Increased by $2.59 Million Its Position

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 127.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The hedge fund held 33,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, up from 14,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 131,578 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 41,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 150,581 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 108,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $826,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.08% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 20,610 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 85,568 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) or 242,400 shares. 12,015 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 17,327 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl owns 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 5,155 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 41,748 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 101,395 shares. Angelo Gordon And Co Ltd Partnership holds 400,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,731 shares to 818,345 shares, valued at $127.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

