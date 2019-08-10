As Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Share Value Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased Its Stake; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Kroger Company (KR) Position by $649,056; Market Valuation Declined

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 127.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The hedge fund held 33,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, up from 14,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 141,877 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.09 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “8% Yield Has Better Alternatives, MITT Preferred Shares Are A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Checking In With This 11.8%-Yielding Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Arca Seeks Rule Change to List ETF Backed by Bitcoin and T-Bills – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $826,500 activity. Durkin Thomas also bought $170,500 worth of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) on Monday, February 11. Sigman Brian C. had bought 5,000 shares worth $85,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Co owns 0.28% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 33,650 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 41,748 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 13,242 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 894 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw Company stated it has 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Northern Tru Corp invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Connor Clark & Lunn Management stated it has 63,801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 505,075 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 48,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 329 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 243,764 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 25,057 shares. 20,610 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.