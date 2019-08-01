As Aflac Com (AFL) Valuation Rose, Assetmark Has Lifted by $1.49 Million Its Stake; Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Cut Stake by $452,200

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 30,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 131,327 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 100,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 4.97 million shares traded or 66.27% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 1.23M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $275.61M for 13.83 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares to 250,049 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Com reported 7,053 shares stake. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,272 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.90M shares. Hilltop has 2,565 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 58,193 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc has 5,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1,679 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 90,378 shares. Albion Finance Grp Ut invested in 35,829 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 222,109 shares. 1,914 are held by Federated Pa. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 7,869 shares to 930,414 shares, valued at $107.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 335,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Blomberg Brc Inv (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Greatmark Invest holds 6.24% or 395,354 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kemnay Advisory owns 21,939 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 74 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 967,493 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 8,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc holds 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 114,967 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,352 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Clark Management Gru Inc reported 928,743 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 12,404 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co reported 15,355 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 1.31% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole had bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659 on Friday, March 22.

