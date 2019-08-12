As Aflac Com (AFL) Share Value Rose, Assetmark Boosted Stake by $1.49 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Beach Investment Management Upped Stake by $374,400

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 30,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 131,327 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 100,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhan Shrt Ma Ac (MINT) by 273,532 shares to 7 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 66,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,694 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Switzerland (EWL).

