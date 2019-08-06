As Aflac (AFL) Valuation Rose, Holder Destination Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 4,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 11,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $276.18. About 233,665 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 9,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 523,986 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, down from 533,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 2.35M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,814 shares to 4,444 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com Stk (NYSE:TGT) by 44,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.54M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GBF) by 28,246 shares to 117,527 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 65,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

