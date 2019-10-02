As Aflac (AFL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Scout Investments Decreased by $1.29 Million Its Position; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Declined While Madison Investment Holdings Has Increased Its Holding

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (AFL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 23,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 345,524 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.94 million, down from 369,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Aflac Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 656,415 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 16,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.38M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 268,388 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Capital Ltd Llc Adv accumulated 33,867 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 107,616 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kirr Marbach Limited Company In reported 149,296 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 632 were accumulated by Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Liability. Scotia Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 20,613 shares. Sterling Capital Llc has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bancorporation Of America De owns 2.04 million shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.42% or 142,101 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom Et by 282,676 shares to 143,225 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,224 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Long (VCLT).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa (FSNUY) by 49,535 shares to 287,979 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 204,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

