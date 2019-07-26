As Aflac (AFL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Reliance Trust Decreased Stake; Saybrook Capital Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Cut by $445,050

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,211 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 37,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.30M shares traded or 46.54% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 3.96 million shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,774 shares to 21,483 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Inc. agrees to acquire Florida-based dental and vision benefits provider – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 345 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 19,261 shares. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). M Hldg has 5,195 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.68% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 245,900 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 210 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Inc Lc accumulated 6,861 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 648,873 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.24M shares. 5.91M are owned by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 116,408 shares in its portfolio. 1.31 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 55,587 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Limited Com holds 78,452 shares or 6.67% of its portfolio. Scout invested in 0.38% or 369,448 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi also sold $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Monday, February 4. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Llc owns 14,720 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,164 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,000 were reported by Blue Fin Capital Inc. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc owns 8,050 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,695 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.14% or 436,348 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Com holds 12,893 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Ltd Com has 0.64% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ls Advisors Llc reported 43,090 shares. Community Svcs Grp Ltd Company has 6,156 shares. Indiana And Inv Mgmt owns 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,458 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.44% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamel Incorporated has 3.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 34,035 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “This â€˜long-neglectedâ€™ commodity is ready to roar, says Commerzbank – MarketWatch” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Slowdown In China & Weak Auto Demand To Weigh On 3M’s Q2 Earnings – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Sliding After RBC Downgrade – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G.. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock.